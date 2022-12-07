Regulators limit fracking waste in Delaware River watershed

Industry officials, who have long chafed at the drilling ban, criticized the latest regulations.

“The DRBC has again trampled on constitutionally protected private property rights and ignored sound science, particularly around our industry’s leadership in water recycling and reuse technology,” said David Callahan, president of the Marcellus Shale Coalition, an industry group. He said 93% of water used by shale gas drillers is recycled, greatly reducing the need for freshwater withdrawals.

Energy companies use hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, to capture natural gas locked in shale rock. The technique, used in conjunction with horizontal drilling, involves pumping vast amounts of water, along with sand and chemicals, deep underground to break up the gas-bearing shale.

Pennsylvania is the nation's No. 2 gas-producing state, but drilling companies have been kept out of the Delaware watershed since the industry's arrival more than a dozen years ago.

Environmental and health advocates worried the basin commission did not go far enough Wednesday, warning that the gas industry could exploit loopholes to support industry operations elsewhere in Pennsylvania. Many of the nearly two dozen speakers at the agency’s online meeting called for an outright ban on transportation and storage.

“We cannot trust this industry, and we need to close every possible loophole,” Wes Gillingham, co-founder and associate director of Catskill Mountainkeeper, told the commissioners. “Thank you for doing this work, but this is not over.”

Agency officials minimized the threat, saying that they do not view the basin as attractive for fracking wastewater storage and that no energy company has applied to do so. The agency said it anticipates that "only low volumes" of fracking wastewater will be transported, stored or treated in its region.

“While the commission has broad authority over the basin’s water resources, that authority is not unbounded,” Tambini said.