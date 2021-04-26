Regina King reacts to Chauvin verdict in Oscars opening

“It has been quite a year and we are still smack dab in the middle of it," King said. "We are mourning the loss of so many, and I have to be honest, if things had gone differently this past week in Minneapolis, I might have traded in my heels for marching boots."

In addition to her reaction to the guilty verdict at Derek Chauvin's trial in the killing of George Floyd, King noted the personal impact recent news cycles have had on her.