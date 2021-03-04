Refugees' flights cancelled as Trump policy remains

Most of the refugees are from Africa and do not qualify for entry under the restrictions that Trump implemented that allocated most of the spots for people fleeing religious persecution, Iraqis who have assisted U.S. forces there, and people from Central America’s Northern Triangle, the resettlement agencies say.

Mark Hetfield, president of HIAS, a Maryland-based Jewish nonprofit that is one of nine agencies that resettles refugees in the U.S., said all flights for refugees who don't qualify under Trump's restrictions have been canceled through March 19.

“Real lives are being impacted," Hetfield said. “To say I am very disappointed that the Biden administration would treat refugees this way would be an understatement."

Many of the refugees had sold their belongings and left places they were renting and now are scrambling to find another place to stay until they get word they can come to the United States.

Melaku Gebretsadik, 54, an Eritrean refugee who lives in Greeley, Colorado, was on his way to the Denver airport Tuesday with flowers and gifts to greet his wife and three children when he was told their flights were canceled. He has been waiting to be reunited with them for a decade.

“My heart was broken," Gebretsadik said through an interpreter.

His family was told they should be re-booked on a flight in a couple of weeks but Gebretsadik is not going to get his hopes up.

“I don't know what to believe," he said.

The Biden administration gave no explanation about the delay or cancellation of flights when asked about the situation Thursday.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said Secretary of State Antony Blinken “believes that it is very much in our DNA to be a country that welcomes those fleeing persecution, welcomes those fleeing violence the world over. It is precisely why discriminatory travel bans were done away with."

But he said he had no updates at this time on “our efforts to undo some of the damage to the program.”

Krish O’Mara Vignarajah of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, which also resettles refugees, said many are in precarious situations.

“After four years of draconian Trump administration policies, it’s critical that the Biden administration expeditiously issue its presidential determination to ensure these new Americans can safely enter their new home country," she said.

Associated Press writer Matthew Lee in Washington contributed to this report.