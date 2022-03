Refugees fleeing Ukraine grab documents, pets, some photos

Ten days into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, 1.45 million people have fled the battered country, according to the U.N.-affiliated Organization for Migration in Geneva. Most have arrived in Poland and other neighboring European Union countries, with the bloc granting people fleeing Ukraine temporary protection and residency permits. The U.N. has predicted that the total number of refugees could swell to 4 million, to become the biggest such crisis this century.

Iryna Bogavchuk wanted to be light for the journey from Chernivsti, across the Carpathian Mountains in southern Ukraine, just 40 kilometers (30 miles) — and what seems like a lifetime — away. In better times, her home city teemed with young people, drawn by the university whose 19th century architecture won it a spot on UNESCO’s World Heritage List.

“I took my daughter,’’ she said, stroking the child sleeping in her lap. “I hope we will be all right.”

Instead of belongings, which would have weighed her down, Bogavchuk brought Polaroids, which she fumbles in her wallet to produce. Happier times: her daughter’s 10th birthday; a photo with her husband, whom she left behind as Ukrainian men of military age are banned from exiting the country. “I miss him,’’ she said, dissolving into tears.

Ludmilla Nadzemovska traveled to Hungary from the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. She planned ahead for the worst -- purchasing traveling cages for her four cats a month ago as U.S. intelligence indicated Russia’s intention to invade. But the decision to actually leave was made in an instant: after hearing her neighbors had been killed by Russian forces.

“I want to go back” she said, sitting in a camp in Tiszabecs, Hungary, just over the border. “But my priority is my family and the pets.”

In nearby Moldova, a non-EU nation tucked between Ukraine and Romania, hundreds of Roma families are being welcomed at a sports venue in the capital, Chisinau.

Maria Cherepovskaia, 50, walked the first 15 kilometers from her home in the eastern Russian-controlled enclave of Donetsk. She received help from people, including transport and food, to make the rest of the nearly 900-kilometer journey to Moldova.

“We want peace, we ask peace. We have children, so we desire peace,” she said.

Bela Szandelszky in Tiszabecs, Hungary and Helena Alves in Chisinau, Moldova.

Caption A refugee fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine holds a child inside a tent at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru

Caption A refugee fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine holds her pet cat at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru

Caption A refugee fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine holds her child's hand inside a tent at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru

Caption A refugee fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine holds her pet cat at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru

Caption Emergency Situations Department employees talk to wheelchair user Katia, 90 years-old, a refugee fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru

Caption A refugee fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine enters a tent at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru

Caption Refugees fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine warm up inside a tent at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru