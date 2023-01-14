Reeves, Tshiebwe lead Kentucky over No. 5 Tennessee 63-56

The Tennessee big man Plavsic, who scored 19 points, was the only Vol to match Kentucky's physicality. Vescovi scored 13.

Kentucky's effort came on the heels of a disappointing loss to South Carolina earlier in the week.

C.J. Fredrick scored eight in a row and had 10 at the break for Kentucky. Vescovi, who tweaked his shooting (left) shoulder in a collision early in the game, had seven in the first half as Kentucky led, 33-26.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

During his 36 seasons as a head coach in college basketball, Rick Barnes has led his teams into the AP Top 25 a total of 299 weeks. That includes 131 weeks in the Top 10.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: Besides the frustration that comes with six losses this early in the season, the Wildcats have had to deal with injury problems. G Cason Wallace (back) and F Jacob Toppin (shoulder) have been sidelined. Both started against the Vols. … Big man Oscar Tshiebwe leads the SEC with 10 double-doubles this season. … Sahvir Wheeler leads the SEC with 6.3 assists a game. This is his third straight year on top. … John Calipari coached his 36th game against Tennessee. No other coach has led his team against the Vols in as many games.

Tennessee: Senior G Santiago Vescovi has been hot lately. He came into the Kentucky game averaging 16.5 points over his last five games while shooting 60% from the field and 57% from 3-point. … Zakai Ziegler, who has gotten used to his role as a point guard coming off the bench, had 27 assists in his last three games heading into Saturday. … Chris Lofton (2004-08), the SEC’s all-time leader in 3-point baskets made (431), had his No. 5 hoisted into the rafters of Thompson-Boling Arena.

UP NEXT

Kentucky: Hosts Georgia on Tuesday.

Tennessee: Visits Mississippi State on Tuesday.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Credit: Wade Payne Credit: Wade Payne