Reds' Wiley has no-hitter thru 8 innings against Indians

The left-hander has been in control of a Cleveland team that entered the series batting just .213 but has won five straight and nine of 11. But although he's shutting down the Indians, Zach Plesac is doing the same to the Reds, who haven't scored either.

The Indians didn't get a baserunner until the sixth, when Amed Rosario reached on second baseman Nick Senzel's throwing error. Senzel was actually charged with two errors on the play. Miley has thrown 106 pitches.