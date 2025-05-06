Reds rookie Tyler Callihan breaks forearm trying for catch on inside-the-park home run

Cincinnati Reds rookie left fielder Tyler Callihan broke his left forearm while attempting a sliding catch against the Atlanta Braves on a play that turned into an inside-the-park home run
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tyler Callihan (32) is helped off the field after colliding with the wall during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, May 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Nation & World
By BILL TROCCHI – Associated Press
Updated 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Cincinnati Reds rookie left fielder Tyler Callihan broke his left forearm while attempting a sliding catch against the Atlanta Braves on a play that turned into an inside-the-park home run Monday night.

With two outs in the third inning, Callihan was chasing down a fly ball from Matt Olson and briefly made the grab before crashing hard into the padded wall in foul territory along the left-field line. After he hit the wall, the ball fell out of Callihan's glove as he rolled onto his back in pain and grabbed his left arm.

Reds fielders momentarily stopped, unsure if Callihan made the catch or if the ball was foul. Austin Riley scored from first base and Olson circled the bases at half speed, not sure of the ruling.

Callihan was attended to by Reds athletic trainers and walked back to the dugout and clubhouse holding his left arm.

The play was reviewed and replay confirmed the ball was touched in fair territory and Callihan did not have control of it long enough to constitute a catch.

Later in the game, the Reds announced that Callihan has a broken left forearm. He was playing in his fourth major league game after making his debut last week.

Olson’s home run gave the Braves a four-run lead and they held on for a 4-0 victory.

___

