Reds rookie Greene, reliever no-hitter thru 8, Pirates lead

By ALAN SAUNDERS, Associated Press
Updated 52 minutes ago
Cincinnati Reds rookie Hunter Greene has been pulled from the game with a no-hitter in progress with one out in the eighth inning against Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cincinnati Reds rookie Hunter Greene has been pulled from the game with a no-hitter in progress with one out in the eighth inning against Pittsburgh.

Greene was taken out after a pair of one-out walks in the eighth boosted his pitch count to 118.

Art Warren relieved Greene with Sunday's game scoreless against the Pirates at PNC Park. Warren gave up a walk and an RBI grounder that put the Pirates ahead 1-0 at PNC Park

