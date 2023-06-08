Reds newcomer Elly De la Cruz hits first major league homer

With fellow rookie Matt McLain on second base, De la Cruz hit an 0-1 pitch an estimated 458 feet into the last rows of the right-field stands at Great American Ball Park.

De la Cruz, the 21-year-old switch-hitter rated the top prospect in the Reds’ organization and third in baseball, was 1 for 3 with two walks in his debut Tuesday night. The homer came in his sixth plate appearance.