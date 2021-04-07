Reds keep rolling, hit 4 HRs to back Castillo, sweep Pirates

Their 56 runs are the most in Reds franchise history through the first six games of a season. The 1976 team with Morgan, Rose, Bench and Tony Perez scored 51 en route to a second straight World Series championship.

The Pirates absorbed the brunt of Cincinnati’s rampage this week, outscored 30-8 in the three-game series sweep.

“We’re definitely ready to get out of Cincinnati,” manager Derek Shelton said.

Naquin jumped on Chad Kuhl's first pitch for his second career leadoff home run, and second in as many days. He became the first Reds batter with leadoff home runs in consecutive appearances since Eddie Milner on June 24-25, 1984.

A day after hitting two homers and driving in seven runs, Naquin started the Reds toward another romp by keying a five-run first inning.

“I’m really happy for Tyler," Bell said. "He’s getting some opportunities here early and he’s absolutely made the most of it and been a big part our first week.”

Castellanos homered in the fifth. Tyler Stephenson and Aristides Aquino hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth.

Castillo (1-1) neatly bounced back after allowing a career-high 10 runs on opening day to St. Louis. He shut out the Pirates on four hits for seven innings, striking out five and walking one.

“The catcher was calling my changeup, and it was working today," Castillo said. "It is my second-best pitch. I didn’t (need to) throw my slider.”

Erik Gonzalez hit his first career grand slam in the Pirates ninth off Amir Garrett.

Kyle Farmer's two-run double capped the big first off Kuhl (0-1).

“It starts with the energy in the clubhouse," Farmer said. "Guys are hot right now. When everything is rolling well, hitting is contagious. So it just keeps rolling, and it’s a lot of fun to watch.”

RUNS BATTED INDIA

Reds rookie second baseman Jonathan India drove in three runs on Wednesday, giving him 10 RBIs in his first six games. India is batting .476. He also threw a runner out at the plate.

“I’m confident out here," he said. “No nerves. I’m just playing the game I know how to play. This is my dream. It’s everything I expected and more.” India's two-run double in the fifth came after he was hit in the helmet by a Kuhl pitch in the third. “I wasn’t dazed at all,” India said.

CRYING THREE RIVERS

The Pirates mercifully return home to PNC Park to begin a seven-game homestand after dropping five of six on the road to begin the season. “We just need to flush these games away,” Shelton said. “(The Reds) just banged on us, hit the ball out of the ballpark. We're ready to go home."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: OF Jesse Winker, who hasn't played since leaving Saturday's game due to a flu-like illness, resumed baseball activity on Wednesday and could return to the lineup on Friday. Winker hasn't tested positive for COVID-19. “It wiped him out a little bit,” Bell said.

NEXT UP

Pirates: Play their home opener on Thursday against the Cubs with LHP Tyler Anderson making his second start of the season against Chicago. He struck out seven but took the loss on Saturday after allowing three runs over five innings.

Reds: Begin their first road trip of the season on Friday in Arizona. RHP Tyler Mahle looks for his second win of the season after allowing two earned runs through five innings in Saturday's 9-6 win over the Cardinals.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Cincinnati Reds' fans celebrate during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston

Cincinnati Reds Tyler Naquin (12) runs the base after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston

Cincinnati fans find their seats at Great American Ball Park before a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Tuesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston

Cincinnati Reds' starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) pitches in the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirate at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston

Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India (6) is tagged out at second base during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston

Pittsburgh Pirates' Erik Gonzalez, second from left, celebrates with teammates after hitting a grand slam during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston