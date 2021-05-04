Reds' Amir Garrett suspended for 7 games by MLB, appeals

Báez also was fined.

“I really don’t know what happened with their team,” Reds manager David Bell said after the game, which the Cubs won 3-2. “This is an emotional game and Amir has been struggling. I know Amir was talking to himself. He was emotional. I think they misinterpreted it. That’s what I saw. It is very difficult to stay good in this game. I know we try our best to not be concerned with how the other team reacts.”

No punches were thrown and there were no ejections.

Garrett is 0-1 with an 10.38 in 11 relief appearances this season.

“I think Garrett’s an emotional guy,” Cubs manager David Ross said Saturday. “He hasn’t had the greatest start to the season. He struck out Anthony and was screaming and raging. That’s his character. He’s trying to fire himself up, because he’s not throwing that well right now.”

