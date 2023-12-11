Red Wings put captain Dylan Larkin on IR after cross-check that knocked him unconscious

Larkin was motionless face-down on the ice for about a minute after the hit in Detroit's 5-1 loss on Saturday, though he was able to get up and leave with assistance.

“I think it was a positive that he was able to get up and be helped off the ice rather than on the stretcher,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said Monday.

Asked if Larkin had a concussion, Lalonde said “that's not my category” and that the captain would be listed with an upper-body injury. Larkin will be unavailable for at least a week.

“No timeframe on it. ... we'll know more in the next few days,” Lalonde said. “Unfortunate to lose a player of that caliber for an extended period of time.”

Lalonde said he spoke to Larkin for about 20 minutes Sunday night and that the 27-year-old center was in good spirits. Larkin was tied for the team lead with 25 points (11 goals, 14 points).

Detroit forward David Perron is facing a multigame suspension after he was given a match penalty for intent to injure for cross-checking Artem Zub as the Ottawa defenseman stood next to the prone Larkin in Saturday's game. Perron is expected to have an in-person hearing with NHL officials who will determine his punishment.

