Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin back in action nine days after getting knocked out

By DANA GAURUDER – Associated Press
42 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Red Wings team captain Dylan Larkin returned to the lineup on Monday night, nine days after getting knocked unconscious during a scramble in front of the net.

Larkin was activated from the injured list prior to the team's home game against Anaheim. He was cleared to play by the team's medical staff on Sunday.

“We’re ecstatic,” coach Derek Lalonde said during the Red Wings' morning skate. “Even when we were going through this past week, we thought today might be a little aggressive. But it’s worked out good and obviously, it’s a good sign for us to get him back.”

Larkin suffered an upper body injury when he was struck in the head and neck area by Ottawa’s Mathieu Joseph on Dec. 9. Larkin lay motionless on the ice as a stretcher was quickly wheeled out. He was eventually able to stand up after regaining consciousness, but was hunched over as he was assisted to the locker room.

The Red Wings went 1-3 without their top-line center. They were held to one goal by Carolina on Thursday and were shut out by Philadelphia on Saturday.

Larkin, 27, has 11 goals and 14 assists in 24 games this season.

