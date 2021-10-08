journal-news logo
X

Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez back in lineup vs Rays

Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez watches his ball as he hits a solo home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Zac Lowther during the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Caption
Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez watches his ball as he hits a solo home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Zac Lowther during the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: Julio Cortez

Credit: Julio Cortez

Nation & World
17 minutes ago
Red Sox slugger J

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez was back in Boston's starting lineup for Game 2 of their AL Division Series against Tampa Bay on Friday night.

Martinez was slated to bat sixth as the designated hitter after missing Tuesday's night's AL wild-card win over the Yankees and Thursday's 5-0 Game 1 loss to the Rays due to a sprained left ankle.

Over his previous 21 postseason games, Martinez is hitting .286 (22 for 77) with six homers and 20 RBIs.

Martinez stumbled over second base while heading to the outfield in Sunday’s regular-season finale at Washington. Without the DH in National League parks, Martinez played right field against the Nationals. He stepped on the bag and twisted the ankle heading out to play defense in the fifth inning.

It was only the seventh time this season that Martinez started in right. He was the starting DH for 113 games, with 28 in the left field.

Martinez hit .286 with 28 homers, 99 RBIs and an AL-leading 42 doubles during the regular season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Media groups welcome 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for journalists
2
Little Rock, family of slain Black driver reach settlement
3
Correa, Alvarez help Astros take 2-0 lead over Sox in ALDS
4
Anchor strikes blamed or suspected in 17 pipeline accidents
5
Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top