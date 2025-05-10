Red Sox owner John Henry flies to Kansas City to meet with disgruntled slugger Rafael Devers

Boston has an opening at first base after Triston Casas ruptured his left knee tendon and had season-ending surgery. Red Sox management approached Devers — who was moved from third base to designated hitter this spring — about filling in at first, and Devers declined.

After he homered and drove in two runs in Thursday's 5-0 win over Texas, Devers told reporters, "They came to me and talked to me about it. I know I'm a ballplayer, but at the same time, they can't expect me to play every single position out there.

“In spring training, they talked to me and basically told me to put away my glove. I wasn’t going to play another position other than DH. Right now, I don’t think it would be an appropriate decision by them to ask me to play another position.”

Devers is in the second year of a 10-year, $313.5 million contract. He was Boston's regular third baseman before the Red Sox signed Alex Bregman, considered a defensive upgrade, in the offseason.

Devers was reluctant to give up third, but was told he didn't have a choice.

“John spoke directly with Raffy,” Breslow said before Friday's game against the Royals. “(He) felt like it was important, based on the situation that unfolded yesterday. (That included) an honest conversation about what we value as an organization, and that means to be great teammates for each other.”

Breslow would not give details about the conversation, but said: “John had a productive conversation, and that’s where we stand right now.”

Devers started at DH on Friday.

“(Where he plays) is kind of secondary, I think, to the other conversations,” said Breslow, who spent 12 years as a pitcher in the majors, including five with the Red Sox. “That decision was never going to be made on a couch in an office in Kansas City.”

Cora said it would be an ongoing discussion.

“Obviously, having everybody here and in the same place, it means a lot, not only for us that are on the ground, but the players and to Raffy too,” the manager said. “So I thought it was good.”

When asked if Devers would start taking grounders at first, Cora responded tersely.

“No, that’s not the plan right now. The plan is to keep having conversations,” he said.

The question now is whether those conversations will lead to a solution Devers can embrace.

