Red Sox leave Martinez off wild-card roster; Yanks add Allen

Playing the outfield because Boston finished the regular season in Washington, an NL park where the DH is not used, Martinez slipped on second base while taking his position between innings. He remained in the game for a half-inning before he was replaced by a pinch hitter.

Manager Alex Cora said Monday that Martinez was getting treatment and the Red Sox would see how his ankle responds. The four-time All-Star batted .286 with 28 homers and 99 RBIs this season.