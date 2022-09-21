Red Sox get 3 HRs in 5-3 win; Reds set mark for hit batters

Martinez's triple off the center-field wall in the third drove him the game's first run. After center fielder Nick Senzel injured himself running into the wall trying to make the catch, Friedl hustled over from left field to retrieve the ball and prevent an inside-the-park home run.

After Friedl tied the score in the bottom half, Refsnyder put Boston back ahead in the fourth with a solo homer, his fifth of the season. Martinez extended the lead with his 12th homer an inning later and Devers' 27th homer off Hunter Strickland made the score 5-1 in the ninth.

Cincinnati loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth against Matt Strahm, who walked in a run. He was replaced by John Schreiber who allowed a sacrifice fly but got the final out for his eighth save.

TRAINERS ROOM

Red Sox: RHP Garrett Whitlock (right hip inflammation) is having season-ending arthroscopic hip surgery next week in New York. ... RHP Kutter Crawford (right shoulder impingement) will not pitch again this season for Boston but will continue to rehab.

Reds: RHP Graham Ashcraft (right biceps soreness) is expected to come off the injured list to start Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers. Ashcraft currently is rehabbing at Triple-A Louisville.

UP NEXT

RHP Connor Seabold (0-2, 11.91) is expected to make his fourth start of the season for the Red Sox in the finale of the two-game series. Reds RHP Chase Anderson (1-3, 6.43) will make his fifth start of the season.

Boston Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Cincinnati Reds' TJ Friedl points to the sky as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Cincinnati Reds' Nick Lodolo throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)