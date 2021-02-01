Red Sox 2B, 2008 AL MVP Dustin Pedroia retires

A four-time All-Star who spent all 17 of his professional seasons with the Red Sox organization, Pedroia played in two World Series and collected a third ring in 2018, when he was injured. In his career, he batted .299 with 140 homers and 725 RBIs.

Pedroia, 37, is the only player ever to earn Rookie of the Year, Gold Glove and MVP awards along with a World Series championship in his first two full seasons. Only nine other players have accomplished those feats in their entire career.