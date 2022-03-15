Red-orange Sahara dust coats Spain, makes it hard to breathe

In Málaga, on the southern coast, the dust mixed with rain in the air before coming down.

“It is like it was raining mud,” said Álvaro López, a student at the University of Málaga. “I was in the car this morning and mud was literally falling."

Emergency authorities in the worst areas recommended that residents use face masks, which are still widely in use from the pandemic, if they go outside and avoid outdoor exercise.

The wave of hot air has also affected the air quality north of Madrid, as far west as Spain's Canary Islands in the Atlantic Ocean, where these events are more frequent, and in Spain's Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean.

The weather service said the mass of hot air from Africa, which was brought in by a storm that delivered some much-needed rain for drought-hit Spain, also pushed temperatures in some areas up to 20 degrees Celsius (68 F).

Rubén del Campo, a spokesman for Spain’s weather service, said while it was unclear if climate change had a direct link to this episode, the expansion of the Sahara Desert over the past century has increased the potential for larger dust storms in Europe.

He also said the increasingly turbulent weather patterns linked to climate change could play a part.

“There are many concerns regarding the impact that climate change is having on the patterns of the frequency and intensity of the storms that favor the arrival of dust to our country,” Del Campo said.

Sergio Rodrigo contributed to this report from Málaga.

Caption A worker cleans the dust from the Sahara desert at Sol square in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Spain issued extremely poor air quality ratings for a large swathe of Spain Tuesday, after a mass of hot air from the Sahara dumped loads of dust after crossing the Mediterranean. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Caption People walk as storm Celia blew sand from the Sahara desert at the Sol square in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Spain issued extremely poor air quality ratings for a large swathe of Spain Tuesday, after a mass of hot air from the Sahara dumped loads of dust after crossing the Mediterranean. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)