Red Bull's Perez fastest before US. Grand Prix qualifying

Verstappen leads Hamilton by six points in the championship and was third-fastest in the session as he and Perez showed that Red Bull is ready to compete at the Circuit of the Americas. Hamilton and Mercedes have dominated on the permanent road course, but Hamilton was only sixth on the speed chart ahead of qualifying.

The rivalry between Verstappen and Hamilton flared Friday in practice when Verstappen flipped a middle finger at the seven-time champion and called him a “stupid idiot” as the two raced down the starting grid straightaway.