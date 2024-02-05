Red Bull investigating F1 team's Christian Horner over alleged misconduct toward team employee

BreakingNews
By JENNA FRYER – Associated Press
25 minutes ago
Energy drink maker Red Bull said Monday it is investigating Christian Horner, the team principal of its championship Formula One team, over an allegation of misconduct toward a team employee.

“After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation,” the company said in a statement. “This process, which is already underway, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister. The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

Dutch publication De Telegraaf first reported the investigation. Horner has denied any wrongdoing, and the complaint is allegedly about his aggressive management style.

Horner has guided Red Bull and driver Max Verstappen to three consecutive championships for both the team and driver. Horner is permitted to continue working ahead of next month's season-opening race during the investigation.

The 50-year-old Horner has been Red Bull team principal since it entered F1 as a full constructor in 2005. He has guided the team to six constructors’ championships and seven drivers’ championships during his time at the top.

Horner is married since 2015 to Geri Halliwell, better known as Ginger Spice of the female pop group The Spice Girls.

