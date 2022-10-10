Red Bull guilty of 'minor' budget cap violation, FIA says

The FIA announced the verdict of its investigation into whether some F1 teams had violated the spending regulations in 2021, when Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won his first title on the last lap of the last race. Verstappen clinched his second straight title at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.

The governing body said Red Bull was “considered to be in procedural and minor overspend breaches of the financial regulations” in 2021, but that any sanctions would be announced at a later date. Going over the budget cap by less than 5% is considered a minor breach.