Red Bull F1 employee who accused team boss Horner of misconduct has been suspended, AP source says

A person with information on the matter has told The Associated Press that the Red Bull Racing Formula 1 employee whose complaint sparked an investigation into alleged misconduct by team principal Christian Horner has been suspended

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By JENNA FRYER and JAMES ELLINGWORTH – Associated Press
33 minutes ago
The Red Bull Racing Formula 1 employee whose complaint sparked an investigation into alleged misconduct by team principal Christian Horner has been suspended, a person with information on the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person requested anonymity because Red Bull has revealed no details of the investigation.

Red Bull Racing's parent company didn’t immediately answer a request seeking comment.

Last week, the team's parent company dismissed a complaint of alleged misconduct by Horner toward a team employee.

A day later during practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix, a file alleged to contain evidence against Horner was emailed to nearly 200 people in the F1 paddock, including Liberty Media, F1, the FIA, the other nine team principals and multiple media outlets.

The authenticity of the files has not been verified by the AP; the file came from a generic email account.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

