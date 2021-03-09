Records show Dallas officer was under investigation in 2017

After Bryan Riser was arrested Thursday, former Dallas police Chief U. Reneé Hall said he was "first identified as a person of interest in 2019" and was kept on the job to avoid tipping him off to the investigation. But in 2017, a Dallas police detective testified in court that Riser was the "subject" of an investigation into the killing of 31-year-old Liza Saenz, according to a transcript of the proceeding.

Riser was charged last week with two counts of capital murder in the killings of Saenz and 61-year-old Albert Douglas. The 36-year-old is being held on a $5 million bond and his attorney, Toby Shook, says he's innocent.