Record-setting defense leads S Carolina women to 79-21 win

Thirteen of the fourteen South Carolina players who got in the game scored.
Iyanna Warren led Howard with eight points.
South Carolina didn't hold Howard scoreless in any quarter. The Gamecocks did that in 2021, shutting out Texas in the fourth quarter of a 62-34 win in last year's NCAA Tournament regional final.
The 21 points matched the fewest South Carolina has allowed in its history.
The Gamecocks play No. 8 seed Miami on Friday. The Hurricanes 78-66.
BIG PICTURE
Howard: The Bison do go home with their first NCAA Tournament win, a 55-51 victory over Incarnate Word in Wednesday's opening round. It's the first tournament win for the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference since South Carolina State won a play-in game in 1983.
South Carolina: There is nothing like an outmatched opponent to help shake off any rust from losing to Kentucky 64-62 in the Southeastern Conference final.
Caption
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston shoots the ball during the first half of a first-round game against Howard in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Friday, March 18, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston shoots the ball during the first half of a first-round game against Howard in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Friday, March 18, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Caption
Howard forward Brooklynn Fort-Davis (24) dribbles the ball against South Carolina forward Laeticia Amihere (15) during the first half of a first round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Friday, March 18, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Caption
Howard forward Brooklynn Fort-Davis (24) dribbles the ball against South Carolina forward Laeticia Amihere (15) during the first half of a first round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Friday, March 18, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Caption
South Carolina guard Destanni Henderson directs teammates during the first half of a first-round game against Howard in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Friday, March 18, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Caption
South Carolina guard Destanni Henderson directs teammates during the first half of a first-round game against Howard in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Friday, March 18, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Caption
Howard forward Anzhane' Hutton dribbles the ball during the first half of a first-round game against South Carolina in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Friday, March 18, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Caption
Howard forward Anzhane' Hutton dribbles the ball during the first half of a first-round game against South Carolina in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Friday, March 18, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Caption
Howard head coach Ty Grace listens guard Iyanna Warren (3) to during the first half of a first-round game against South Carolina in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Friday, March 18, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Caption
Howard head coach Ty Grace listens guard Iyanna Warren (3) to during the first half of a first-round game against South Carolina in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Friday, March 18, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Caption
FILE - Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers (5) drives the ball against South Carolina guard Zia Cooke (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Storrs, Conn., Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Connecticut lawmakers have been asked to update last year's state law that allows student-athletes to be compensated for their name and likeness in marketing deals and enable them to use their state college or university's logo, mascot or other institutional marks when they're pitching products like sports drinks and apparel. (David Butler/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Caption
FILE - Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers (5) drives the ball against South Carolina guard Zia Cooke (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Storrs, Conn., Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Connecticut lawmakers have been asked to update last year's state law that allows student-athletes to be compensated for their name and likeness in marketing deals and enable them to use their state college or university's logo, mascot or other institutional marks when they're pitching products like sports drinks and apparel. (David Butler/Pool Photo via AP, File)
