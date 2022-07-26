Record rainfall causes widespread flooding in St. Louis area

In the St. Louis County town of Brentwood, residents were forced to evacuate when Deer Creek overflowed. Rising waters also threatened homes in Ladue, one of the wealthiest cities in Missouri.

Flooding was so bad that the iconic Gateway Arch closed for the day.

National Weather Service meteorologist Marshall Pfahler said a storm that moved into the St. Louis area around midnight that stalled and kept pouring water over the same relatively narrow band.

“You have this swath of up to 10-inch amounts, and a county or two south they had a trace or even less,” Pfahler said.

The remarkable rainfall followed a period of extended drought in the region. The ground was rock-hard before Tuesday morning and Pfahler said that may have played a small role in the flash flooding. A bigger factor, he said, was that the storm hit a metro area with a lot of concrete and asphalt, rather than grassy areas that could absorb the moisture more readily.

While the St. Louis region got the worst of it, other places were soaked, too. The central Missouri town of Mexico received more than 6 inches of rain. Similar rainfall totals were reported in parts of southern Illinois.