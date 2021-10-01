Record night for Taurasi, Mercury in Game 2 rout over Aces

Taurasi, the 39-year-old guard who has been dealing with a left ankle injury, was 10 of 13 from the field and made a career-high eight 3-pointers in 11 attempts.

Phoenix set a WNBA playoff record with 68 first-half points on 76.5% shooting. Brittney Griner scored 25 points, 16 of them in the first quarter, to go with seven rebounds and five assists. She was 7 of 8 from the field in the first quarter and finished 9 of 12.