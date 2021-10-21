Rebel attack kills 6 national guards in Niger's west region

Rebels armed with rifles and rocket launchers and riding motorcycles intercepted the convoy about 18 kilometers (11 miles) from the town of Bankilare, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement.

The convoy was transporting the prefect of Bankilare and his bodyguard, who were not injured in the attack, the statement said. Niger's armed forces are searching for the attackers. Two military vehicles were also destroyed in the attack, said the statement.