Realmuto's big day helps Phils take care of Marlins

Realmuto has five multi-hit games since July 4 and has shown signs of opposite-field power.

In the conclusion of Saturday’s game, Realmuto powered an 0-2 fastball from Miami’s Yimi Garcia to the opposite field for his second career walk-off homer and ninth homer of the season.

In the regularly scheduled game, Realmuto followed a second-inning RBI single with an opposite-field single that scored Travis Jankowski in the eighth that added to the lead.

Wheeler — who has thrown the most innings of any starting pitcher in the majors at 125 2/3 — didn’t appear to have his best stuff.

However, Miami was only able to get to him in the third inning with four runs, highlighted by Duvall’s two-run shot that gave the Marlins a 4-2 lead.

Wheeler went six innings, allowing six hits and four earned runs while striking out seven to improve to 7-5 on the season.

The Marlins' lead held until the bottom of the fifth. McCutchen connected on a first-pitch Braxton Garrett curveball for a solo shot that chased the Marlins starting pitcher and cut the Miami lead to 4-3. Two hitters later against reliever John Curtiss, Gregorius homered into the right-field bleachers for his eighth of the year to tie the game.

Philadelphia took the lead in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Jean Segura. McCutchen followed with a fielder's choice to give Philadelphia the 6-4 lead.

Philadelphia's bullpen held the lead for the final three innings as Connor Brogdon and Bailey Falter — two of the four Phillies players who spent time on the COVID-19 list this week for contact tracing — escaped an eighth-inning bases-loaded jam. Hector Neris pitched the ninth inning for his 12th save.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. left Sunday’s game in the first inning with left shoulder contusion following a diving attempt on Bryce Harper's single in short right field. He was replaced at second base by Joe Panik. ... 1B Garrett Cooper left in the eighth inning with an arm and elbow issue after a collision with Jankowski at the bag.

Phillies: Aaron Nola is scheduled to pitch for the Phillies on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium after coming off the team’s COVID-19 list. Nola was one of the Phillies who was in contact tracing following third baseman Alec Bohm’s positive test on July 10 in Boston, forcing the right-hander to miss his scheduled start the next day. Nola did not test positive for COVID-19. The earliest that Bohm could return would be Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, provided that he’s cleared protocol.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Miami heads to Washington, where it will kick off a three-game set against the Nationals on Monday night.

Phillies: After a day off Monday, Philadelphia travels to Yankee Stadium for a two-game interleague set.

