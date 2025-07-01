Breaking: Senate passes Trump’s big tax breaks and spending cuts bill as Vance breaks a 50-50 tie

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé arrives with team ahead of Club World Cup match against Juventus

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé was seen on the bench ahead of his team's Club World Cup match against Juventus, clearing the way for the French star to make his tournament debut in the round of 16 after missing the first three games with an illness
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Nations League third place soccer match between Germany and France in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Nations League third place soccer match between Germany and France in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)
Nation & World
23 minutes ago
X

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé was seen on the bench ahead of his team's Club World Cup match against Juventus on Tuesday, clearing the way for the French star to make his tournament debut in the round of 16 after missing the first three games with an illness.

Madrid coach Xabi Alonso said Monday it is possible Mbappé could play in his first Club World Cup game, and he arrived with the team several hours before the match was set to begin at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mbappé had a gastrointestinal illness before Real Madrid's opening Club World Cup match and was treated at a hospital. He sat out all three group matches as Madrid won two and drew the other.

His return would bring star power to a tournament that took a hit when Lionel Messi and Inter Miami were eliminated in the round of 16 by Mbappé's and Messi's former club, Paris Saint-Germain.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

In Other News
1
Senate passes Trump’s big tax breaks and spending cuts bill as Vance...
2
DOGE eats Musk? Billionaire entrepreneur's companies at risk as he...
3
Barcelona records hottest June and Eiffel Tower's summit closes as...
4
Wall Street is split as Tesla and tech drop while most other US stocks...
5
Florida cooperation with immigration enforcement sparks fears people...