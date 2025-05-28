Chelsea beats Real Betis 4-1 to win Conference League and complete set of UEFA titles

WROCLAW, Poland (AP) — Chelsea rallied to beat Real Betis 4-1 in the Conference League final on Wednesday and become the first team to have all four of UEFA’s club competitions in its trophy collection.

All of Chelsea's goals came in the second half, with Enzo Fernandez and Nicolas Jackson converting pinpoint crosses from Cole Palmer in the space of five minutes before Jadon Sancho and Moises Caicedo added more goals to complete the English team's stirring fightback in Wroclaw, Poland.