Reaction to Serena Williams' loss in her likely final match

"We just witnessed the last US Open for the greatest of all time, Serena Williams!! Serena has meant so much to sports, the game of tennis, the world, every little girl, and even more to every little Black girl across the globe." — Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, via Twitter.

"Serena, THANK YOU. It is because of you I believe in this dream. The impact you've had on me goes beyond any words that can be put together and for that I say thank you, thank you, thank you, GOAT!" — Coco Gauff, via Twitter.

"It's truly been fun to watch Serena not only change the sport of tennis, but more importantly, how she's helped empower the next generation. Her tennis accomplishments speak for themselves, but one of the things I admire about her is she simply doesn't quit. On or off the court." — Olympic swimming gold medalist Michael Phelps, via Twitter.

"I love you (at)serenawilliams. It's been the pleasure of a lifetime to watch you become what you have. Can't wait to see what you do next. Thank you my old friend." — Tennis Hall of Famer Andy Roddick, via Twitter.

“I feel like I really brought something, and bring something, to tennis. The different looks, the fist pumps, the just crazy intensity. I think that obviously the passion I think is a really good word. Yeah, yeah, just continuing through ups and downs. I could go on and on. But I just honestly am so grateful that I had this moment and that I’m Serena.” — Williams, in her press conference.

