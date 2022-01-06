Reaction to Novak Djokovic's canceled visa in Australia

___

“Just to be crystal clear here. 2 separate medical boards approved his exemption. And politicians are stopping it. Australia doesn’t deserve to host a grand slam.” -- two-time quarterfinalist Tennys Sandgren of the United States, who is not playing the Australian Open this year because of the vaccination requirement, on Twitter.

“Mr. Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we are continuing to be vigilant.” — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, on Twitter.

Caption Australian Open courtesy cars parked outside Melbourne Airport ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Serbia's Novak Djokovic had received the medical exemption he needed to play at the Australian Open but the tennis champion had his visa cancelled and was prevented from entering the country. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair) Credit: Hamish Blair