Reaction to death of Lee Elder, 1st Black golfer at Masters

“Lee Elder was a pioneer, and in so many ways. Yes, he was the first black golfer to play in the Masters Tournament, but that simply underlined the hard work Lee put in to further the cause of everyone who has a dream to play on the PGA Tour and perhaps thinks there were too many barriers before them. It was wonderful that the Masters Tournament and Augusta National paid a well-deserved tribute to Lee by inviting him to be an honorary starter on this last Masters. That morning, you could see the joy in Lee’s face, and Gary Player and I were honored to enjoy that moment with him. That memory will remain special for so many, including me, for many years to come.” — 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus.

“It’s remarkable to look back on Lee’s life and career and realize the hardships he endured and the sacrifices he made to reach golf’s highest level. To have the success he had, while paving the way for others to dream big and achieve, is a testament to the type of man he was and how much talent he possessed.” — PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.