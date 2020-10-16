Rays-Yankees get most viewers during Division Series

While ratings were down from last year, when the Yankees-Twins series averaged 2.66 million on FS1, it’s hard to compare due to the pandemic, the switch to neutral sites this year and the national election. Prime-time games on Oct. 6 and 9 were opposite the fourth and fifth games of the NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami, and Oct. 7 competed with the vice presidential debate.

Two of the three least-viewed games this year were on the MLB Network; Game 3 between the Dodgers and Padres on Oct. 8 (1,169,000) and Game 2 between Miami and Atlanta, which had a 2:08 p.m. EDT start (671,000).