Rays trying to stay afloat as injuries hurt offense

Even so, the Rays are still six games over .500. They have the fourth-best ERA in baseball, and Shane McClanahan (1.84) leads the American League in that category. But in an unforgiving AL East — with the Yankees on pace for 120 wins, and the Blue Jays and Red Sox also in contention for the postseason — Tampa Bay is facing some significant adversity.

UNPREDICTABLE

Atlanta entered its series with Chicago on a 14-game winning streak, and the Cubs had lost 10 in a row. So naturally, Chicago took the opener 1-0 on Friday.

It was the first time two double-digit streaks ended in the same game since Philadelphia's win over Houston on Sept. 15, 1999 — which ended an 11-game skid for the Phillies and a 12-game winning streak for the Astros.

The Braves also lost to the Cubs on Saturday, but they managed a victory Sunday. Atlanta went 21-8 in a stretch of 29 straight matchups against teams under .500 when the game was played.

That changes in a big way now. The Braves, who trail the NL East-leading Mets by 5 1/2 games, face the Giants (37-28), Dodgers (40-25) and Phillies (36-32) to close out the month.

QUICK WORK

There had only been one immaculate inning — in which a pitcher strikes out the side on nine pitches — in the majors this year. Then two Houston Astros pulled it off in the same game. Luis Garcia did it in the second inning Wednesday against Texas, and Phil Maton did it in the seventh.

The Texas batters — Nathaniel Lowe, Ezequiel Duran and Brad Miller — were the same in both those innings.

TRIVIA TIME

The Rays are tied for the major league lead with 25 one-run games this season. They're 12-13 in those. Which two other teams have also played 25 one-run games?

LINE OF THE WEEK

Jack Suwinski hit three homers Sunday, and the final one gave Pittsburgh a 4-3 victory over San Francisco. He became the first rookie to cap a three-homer game with a game-ending drive, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. He also became the second Pirates rookie with a three-homer game. The only other one was Andrew McCutchen, who did it in 2009.

COMEBACK OF THE WEEK

The Yankees appeared well on their way to a 10th straight victory when they led 8-3 in the sixth inning at Toronto on Sunday. Then Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a grand slam to pull the Blue Jays within one, and Teoscar Hernández added a three-run shot in the seventh to give Toronto a 10-8 advantage. The Blue Jays ended up winning 10-9.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Toronto (17-8) and Miami (8-17).

