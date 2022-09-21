Rays' Shane McClanahan pulled vs Astros with neck tightness

Altuve reached base and scored on each of his first three plate appearances, all against McClanahan. Peña's 19th homer came in the third inning after Altuve's second hit, putting the Astros up 4-0.

Kyle Tucker drove in Houston's first run with a double in the first for his 100th RBI of the season.

The Rays went into the day one game behind the Toronto Blue Jays and a half-game ahead of the Seattle Mariners in the chase for the AL's top wild card.

Houston starter Cristian Javier (10-9) gave up only one hit, a two-out single in the fifth by Christian Bethancourt. Javier won his fourth straight start, striking out six in five innings.

Ryan Pressly got the final two outs for his 29th save in 33 attempts.

A double and a single by Wander Franco were the only other hits for Tampa Bay.

Yandy Diaz doubled in the eighth as a pinch hitter for the Astros, his first major league hit.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: DH Yordan Alvarez, who left Monday's game early with an apparent ankle injury after a slide into second base, was out of the lineup. Manager Dusty Baker said Alvarez's planned day off was moved up from Wednesday.

Rays: 2B Brandon Lowe took an injection for his lower back discomfort. He will re-evaluated Thursday, when he is eligible to come off the injured list.

UP NEXT

RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (3-1, 2.34) will make his seventh start of the season for the Astros in Wednesday night's series finale against RHP Corey Kluber (10-9, 4.44).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan, left, looks back at trainer Mike Sandoval after being taken out of the game against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan, left, looks back at trainer Mike Sandoval after being taken out of the game against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined Shape Caption Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly (55) and catcher Martin Maldonado celebrate after the team defeat the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Combined Shape Caption Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly (55) and catcher Martin Maldonado celebrate after the team defeat the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined Shape Caption Houston Astros center fielder Mauricio Dubon makes a running catch in a fly out by Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Combined Shape Caption Houston Astros center fielder Mauricio Dubon makes a running catch in a fly out by Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined Shape Caption Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena watches his three-run home run off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Combined Shape Caption Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena watches his three-run home run off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined Shape Caption Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena (3) shakes hands with third base coach Gary Pettis after Pena hit a three-run home run off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Combined Shape Caption Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena (3) shakes hands with third base coach Gary Pettis after Pena hit a three-run home run off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara