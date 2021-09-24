journal-news logo
Rays rookie INF Wander Franco returns from hamstring injury

Nation & World
14 minutes ago
Tampa Bay Rays rookie Wander Franco has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list after missing two weeks with a right hamstring injury

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays rookie Wander Franco was reinstated from the 10-day injured list on Friday after missing two weeks with a right hamstring injury.

The AL East-leading Rays, who started a three-game series with Miami on Friday night, clinched a postseason spot on Thursday.

Franco extended his on-base streak to 39 games, then exited in the first inning against Detroit on Sept. 10.

With one out, Franco lined a single. Nelson Cruz followed with a double, but Franco limped into third. After being examined by team trainers, Franco left the game and was replaced at shortstop by Joey Wendle.

The 20-year-old Franco’s on-base stretch is the second-longest in major league history by a player under 21. Frank Robinson set the record with a 43-game string in 1956.

Franco started at shortstop in a minor league game Thursday with Triple-A Durham.

Infielder Taylor Walls was optioned to Durham.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

