Rays' remarkable season comes to sudden end at Fenway Park

Boston clinched the series with consecutive walk-off wins and Red Sox players threw gum in the air when they celebrated near the mound after Kiké Hernández's sacrifice fly scored pinch-runner Danny Santana from third base with the decisive run in the bottom of the ninth.

"There’s no doubt there’s disappointment,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “We had high aspirations to get deep into this thing. We ran into a Red Sox team that they just beat us — no other way around it. They got the big hits.”

Christian Vázquez opened the ninth with a single off J.P. Feyereisen and advanced on a sacrifice. Pinch-hitter Travis Shaw then hit a slow grounder to third and reached on an infield single when Yandy Diaz's off-balance throw bounced and first baseman Ji-Man Choi couldn't corral it cleanly into his chest.

Hernández followed with his game-winning fly to left field.

Two bad bounces for the Rays and their season was over.

Facing elimination in a scoreless game in the third inning, Cash went to 24-year-old rookie Shane McClanahan to enter in relief on three-days' rest.

Eight batters later, the Rays found themselves down 5-0 and McClanahan was pulled with two outs.

The lefty allowed all five runs with two outs, giving up Rafael Devers’ three-run homer to straightaway center field on a first-pitch fastball.

Xander Bogaerts followed with a single before scoring on Alex Verdugo’s double high off the Green Monster. J.D. Martinez then hit an RBI single high off the Monster and Cash yanked his highly touted prospect down 5-0.

McClanahan, the Game 1 winner, pitched five innings in the Rays’ 5-0 victory last Thursday night.

On Monday night, Collin McHugh, the opener, worked two innings, allowing just one hit. He breezed through the first two innings, throwing just 18 pitches.

Before the game, Cash said McClanahan and 22-year-old Shane Baz would be in the bullpen.

Cash also said he’d have to be careful using them.

“If we see a need arise, we’ll use them,” he said. “We’re going to be very mindful. We’re talking about players that are so important to us now and moving forward.”

The Rays rallied, cutting it to 5-3 in the sixth on prized rookie Wander Franco’s two-run homer. They scored two more in the eighth, tying it in on Randy Arozarena’s RBI single.

But on this night, the Rays’ versatile bullpen faltered.

A night earlier, they lost 6-4 on Vázquez’s two-run over the Green Monster in the 13th inning after an obscure rule and an untimely bounce took away a likely go-ahead run in the top of the inning.

Kevin Kiermaier’s deep drive sailed over right fielder Hunter Renfroe’s head, bounced off the short wall in front of the Boston bullpen and back onto the warning track.

It ricocheted off Renfroe and into the bullpen for a ground-rule double. That sent Diaz, who almost certainly would have scored easily from first base, back to third.

___

Caption Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash watches batting practice before Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer

Caption Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Andrew Kittredge fields balls in the outfield during batting practice before Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer

Caption Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena makes the catch on a fly out by Boston Red Sox Enrique Hernandez during the first inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer