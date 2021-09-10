journal-news logo
Rays' Franco extends streak, exits with apparent leg injury

Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco hits a single against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco hits a single against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Nation & World
7 minutes ago
Tampa Bay Rays rookie Wander Franco extended his on-base streak to 39 games, then exited in the first inning with an apparent leg injury against Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays rookie Wander Franco extended his on-base streak to 39 games, then exited in the first inning with an apparent leg injury against Detroit on Friday night.

With one out in the first, Franco lined a single. Nelson Cruz followed with a double, but Franco limped into third. After being examined by team trainers, Franco left the game and was replaced at shortstop by Joey Wendle.

The 20-year-old Franco came into the game hitting .282 with seven homers in 61 games for the AL East leaders.

Franco's on-base streak is the longest in major league history by a player under 21. Frank Robinson set the record with a 43-game string in 1956.

