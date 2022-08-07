Rays draw 2 bases-loaded walks in 9th, beat Tigers 7-0

“It's two outs and a run on first, and you feel like you are still in command of everything,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “Even after a soft double, you still have control — you just need to get the next guy out. Soto just lost his command of everything and it turned into an ugly ending."

Rays opener Drew Rasmussen pitched three scoreless innings and Colin Poche (4-1) got the win.

“(Cash) told me two or three days ago that I was going to have a short outing to manage my innings, but he didn't tell me how long that meant,” Rasmussen said. "When I hadn't allowed a hit in the first three, I came back to the clubhouse to try to hide from him, but he found me and told me I was done.

“I can't complain, especially when the bullpen puts up six more zeroes and the offense gives us seven runs in the ninth.”

Tigers starter Matt Manning pitched seven shutout innings, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out seven.

“I took it as a personal challenge to give the bullpen a break, because they've been working their butts off,” he said. “I was able to command pitches when I needed — I'd still like to be a little sharper to avoid the walks, but it was really good.”

UP NEXT

Rays: Off Monday, then start a two-game series in Milwaukee on Tuesday. Tampa Bay hasn't announced its starter, who will go up against Brandon Woodruff (9-3, 3.49 ERA).

Tigers: Off Monday, then three games at home against the Cleveland Guardians starting Tuesday. Shane Bieber (6-6, 3.39) will start for the Guardians against the Tigers' Tyler Alexander (2-5, 4.04).

___

Tampa Bay Rays' Francisco Mejia watches his double during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena tosses his bat after a base on balls during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena looks to Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez after being tagged out during an attempted steal in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Gregory Soto walks off the field after being relieved during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)