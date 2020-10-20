Rays, Dodgers set lineups for Game 1 of the World Series

Bellinger was batting sixth and playing center field Tuesday night, two days after knocking his right shoulder out of whack during his emphatic celebration after hitting a go-ahead homer in the clinching Game 7 of the National League Championship Series.

Tampa Bay first baseman Yandy Diaz was in the leadoff spot with the Rays facing left-hander Clayton Kershaw, the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner pitching close to his Dallas home.