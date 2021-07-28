Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19

Coach John Harbaugh announced Jackson's positive test after practice Wednesday and said running back Gus Edwards also tested positive. He would not go into much more detail about either case.

“It's just part of the deal. It's just the way the world is right now,” Harbaugh said. “We have 90% vaccinated, and I think we're going to go above that, too, real soon here. So we're in really great shape with the vaccinations.”