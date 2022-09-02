journal-news logo
X

Ravens' mascot headed to IR with 'drumstick' injury

Poe, the Baltimore Ravens' mascot, sits on a medical cart during halftime of a preseason NFL football game between the Ravens and the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Combined ShapeCaption
Poe, the Baltimore Ravens' mascot, sits on a medical cart during halftime of a preseason NFL football game between the Ravens and the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nation & World
1 hour ago
The Baltimore Ravens are making a feathered addition to their injured reserve list

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens are making a feathered addition to their injured reserve list.

In a video posted on Twitter on Thursday, coach John Harbaugh announced that Poe, the team's bird mascot, was going on IR. Poe was carted off the field at halftime of the Ravens' preseason game against Washington last weekend. Poe was joined by other mascots for a halftime game before being injured.

On Sunday, the Ravens tweeted a picture of the mascot with ice on his left knee, saying he was "resting comfortably in his perch awaiting further test results."

In his video Thursday, Harbaugh said Poe had a season-ending injury to his drumstick, and the team would find a replacement.

“We're going to get right into evaluating our options and see where we go next,” Harbaugh said. “See if we can find somebody to replace Poe.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Combined ShapeCaption
Poe, the Baltimore Ravens' mascot, is tended to during halftime of a preseason NFL football game between the Ravens and the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: Nick Wass

Poe, the Baltimore Ravens' mascot, is tended to during halftime of a preseason NFL football game between the Ravens and the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: Nick Wass

Combined ShapeCaption
Poe, the Baltimore Ravens' mascot, is tended to during halftime of a preseason NFL football game between the Ravens and the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: Nick Wass

Credit: Nick Wass

In Other News
1
Serena, Venus Williams lose in 1st round of US Open doubles
2
Peru prosecutors to probe transgender man's death in Bali
3
Accounts differ in unvaccinated Coast Guard cadet departures
4
Alaska Natives celebrate Peltola's historic House election
5
Díaz escapes in 8th, Mets take series from MLB-best Dodgers
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top