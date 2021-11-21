journal-news logo
X

Ravens' Jackson inactive against Bears because of illness

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks with a towel on his head during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Caption
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks with a towel on his head during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Nation & World
27 minutes ago
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is inactive for the game against the Chicago Bears because of an illness

CHICAGO (AP) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears because of an illness.

Jackson's absence is a huge blow for the Ravens (6-3) as they try to bounce back from a loss at Miami and maintain their slim lead in the AFC North over Pittsburgh (5-3-1), with Cincinnati (5-4) and Cleveland (5-5) not far behind.

With Jackson out, Tyler Huntley is set to make his first career start. A second-year pro from Utah, Huntley has appeared in four games.

Jackson, the 2019 MVP, missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he was a full participant Friday. Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday the illness wasn’t COVID-19. Jackson occasionally has missed practice this season but has played in every game.

The Ravens already had ruled out his top target, with Marquise Brown missing the game because of a thigh injury. Brown has 52 catches for 719 yards and six touchdowns.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

In Other News
1
Sudan military leaders reinstate deposed prime minister
2
Tens of thousands protest Belgium's tighter COVID-19 rules
3
French police forces go to Guadeloupe amid COVID-19 riots
4
Mulled wine, Xmas vibes: Austrians enjoy day before lockdown
5
Hamas gunman kills 1 before Israeli police shoot him dead
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top