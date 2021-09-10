journal-news logo
X

Ravens' Edwards, Peters headed to IR; Murray signed

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell (26) carries the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Las Vegas. The Baltimore Ravens signed Bell to their practice squad, adding another backfield option in the aftermath of J.K. Dobbins’ season-ending injury. Bell was cut early last season by the New York Jets, then rushed for 328 yards in 11 games with Kansas City. He did not play in the Super Bowl for the Chiefs. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)
Caption
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell (26) carries the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Las Vegas. The Baltimore Ravens signed Bell to their practice squad, adding another backfield option in the aftermath of J.K. Dobbins’ season-ending injury. Bell was cut early last season by the New York Jets, then rushed for 328 yards in 11 games with Kansas City. He did not play in the Super Bowl for the Chiefs. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)

Credit: Isaac Brekken

Credit: Isaac Brekken

Nation & World
23 minutes ago
The Baltimore Ravens are putting running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters on injured reserve with knee injuries

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens are putting running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters on injured reserve with knee injuries.

Coach John Harbaugh announced the moves Friday, describing the injuries as season-ending, non-contact ligament tears from practice. Baltimore's backfield has been hit hard by injuries during the preseason — running back J.K. Dobbins is out for the season with a torn ACL, and Justice Hill is on IR as well.

The Ravens signed running back Latavius Murray and signed running back Devonta Freeman to the practice squad. They also added Le'Veon Bell to their practice squad earlier this week.

The Ravens led the NFL in rushing last season, when Dobbins and Edwards combined for 1,528 yards on the ground. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is also a big running threat, and these injuries obviously put more pressure on him to have a big season.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

In Other News
1
The Latest: Senators want nursing home vaccine rates posted
2
UNESCO urges Afghanistan to preserve educational gains
3
Newton believes COVID testing mishap contributed to release
4
Judge loosens Apple's grip on app store in Epic decision
5
Olaf weakens after hitting Mexico's Los Cabos as Cat 2 storm
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top