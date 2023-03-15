Raven Saunders gets 18-month ban for missed doping tests

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced the sanction Wednesday for the 26-year-old, saying she had committed three “whereabouts failures” within a 12-month period ending on Aug. 15. She will miss this year's world championships, but would be eligible for the Paris Olympics next year.

Saunders often comes to meets with brightly colored hair and wearing an “Incredible Hulk” mask. At the end of the medal presentation at the 2021 Olympics, she stepped off the podium and formed an “X” with her wrists. She explained the “X" stood for "the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet."