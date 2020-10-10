Rattler TD pass in 4th OT sends OU past No. 22 Texas 53-45

After tossing a 2-yard score to Keaontay Ingram with 14 seconds left in regulation, Ehlinger opened overtime with his third rushing TD, from 3 yards.

Rattler answered with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Austin Stogner, then plunged over from the half-yard line on fourth down after his initial scoring run was overturned over review to start the second OT.

Ehlinger’s career-best fourth touchdown run forced the third overtime, but the Longhorns (2-2, 1-2) couldn't avoid a second straight loss.

The Sooners — coming off consecutive regular-season losses for the first time since 1999 — had a chance to win in the third overtime, but Gabe Brkic's 31-yard field goal attempt was wide left after Perrion Winfrey blocked Cameron Dicker's 33-yard try to start the extra period.

Rattler was replaced by sophomore Tanner Mordecai in the second quarter after throwing an interception and losing a fumble. The freshman returned to start the second half and avoided mistakes the rest of the way.

Rattler was 23 of 35 with three touchdowns, and T.J. Pledger ran for 131 yards and two scores.

Ehlinger threw for 285 yards and three TDs and ran for a career-high 112 yards to with the four touchdowns.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Consecutive Big 12 losses, the first for Oklahoma since 1998, sent the Sooners tumbling from No. 3 to out of the poll for the first time since 2016. They could get back in now. The Longhorns are likely on their way back out after a second straight loss.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas: The Longhorns squandered a great chance to take control early before scrambling to force the tie late. Ingram fumbled on his first carry at the Oklahoma 40, his second straight carry with a fumble. Ingram fumbled on the goal line a week earlier to help preserve TCU's 33-31 win in Austin. Despite the three early OU turnovers, the best Texas could do was a 10-10 tie, and they were behind again after getting a punt blocked.

Oklahoma: Coach Lincoln Riley never had to think much about replacing his quarterback the past three seasons, with Heisman Trophy-winning and No. 1 overall NFL draft picks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, followed by Jalen Hurts. It wasn't immediately clear whether the move with Rattler was for injury or ineffectiveness. During the second quarter, Rattler was holding his helmet on the sideline while rubbing and shaking his right arm.

UP NEXT

Texas: Baylor at home Oct. 24.

Oklahoma: At TCU on Oct. 24.

Texas wide receiver Jordan Whittington (4) tries to break a tackle from Oklahoma defensive back Pat Fields (10) during overtime of an NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Oklahoma defeated Texas 53-45 in four overtimes.(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) Credit: Michael Ainsworth Credit: Michael Ainsworth

Oklahoma wide receiver Charleston Rambo (14) catches a pass in front of Texas defensive back Chris Brown (15) during an NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) Credit: Michael Ainsworth Credit: Michael Ainsworth

Texas linebacker Joseph Ossai (46) forces a fumble by Oklahoma running back T.J. Pledger (5) during an NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) Credit: Michael Ainsworth Credit: Michael Ainsworth

Oklahoma wide receiver Theo Wease (10) evades a tackle by Texas defensive back B.J. Foster (25) during an NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) Credit: Michael Ainsworth Credit: Michael Ainsworth

Texas wide receiver Jordan Whittington (4) tries to stiff-arm Oklahoma defensive back Tre Brown (6) after a reception during an NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) Credit: Michael Ainsworth Credit: Michael Ainsworth

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) scores a touchdown against Oklahoma during an NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) Credit: Michael Ainsworth Credit: Michael Ainsworth

Oklahoma linebacker David Ugwoegbu (2) blocks a punt by Texas punter Ryan Bujcevski (8) during an NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) Credit: Michael Ainsworth Credit: Michael Ainsworth

Oklahoma running back Marcus Major (24) scores a rushing touchdown against Texas during an NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) Credit: Michael Ainsworth Credit: Michael Ainsworth

Oklahoma fans Lucas Aleman, Josias Aleman and Annie Aleman, of Kansas City, take a selfie in front of "Big Tex" prior to an NCAA college football game between University of Texas and Oklahoma. in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) Credit: Michael Ainsworth Credit: Michael Ainsworth