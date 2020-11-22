Rattler leads No. 18 Oklahoma past No. 14 Oklahoma St. 41-13

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders left the game in the first quarter after Oklahoma defensive end Ronnie Perkins slammed him to the ground. Shane Illingworth replaced him and threw a touchdown pass to help cut Oklahoma’s lead to 27-13 at halftime, but he struggled from there before being replaced by Sanders in the fourth quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys have issues at quarterback. They took Sanders out after the hard tackle by Perkins, then Illingworth completed just 5 of 21 passes before Sanders returned to the game in the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma: The Sooners' offense has averaged 55 points in three games since Stevenson returned from a suspension. He has brought balance to an offense that relied too much on Rattler early in the season. The defense has improved too, allowing just 16 points per contest in its last four games.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State: Hosts Texas Tech on Saturday.

Oklahoma: At West Virginia on Saturday.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter @CliffBruntAP.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) carries for a touchdown, between Oklahoma State's Kolby Harvell-Peel (31) and Tanner McCalister (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Oklahoma State quarterback Shane Illingworth (16) throws under pressure from Oklahoma defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas (95) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard (30) carries past Oklahoma cornerback Tre Brown (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Oklahoma State quarterback Shane Illingworth carries during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki