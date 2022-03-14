Raskin nomination for Fed in peril as Democrat opposes pick

Raskin's nomination has been stuck in the Senate Banking Committee after Republicans last month unanimously refused to vote on it, to prevent her being approved on a party-line vote. Manchin is not a member of the committee. But his opposition means that for Raskin to win approval, she would need to pick up a Republican vote in the Senate.

Committee Republicans, led by Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, have opposed Raskin on the grounds that she has been an outspoken supporter of having the Fed consider the threat to climate change in its regulation of banks. President Joe Biden has nominated Raskin to serve as the Fed's vice chair for supervision, a top financial regulatory post.